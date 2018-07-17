Triton Knoll information event near Boston

Residents in and around Bicker are invited to find out more about National Grid’s plans to install new equipment at its electricity substation near the village as part of the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm scheme.

The company is holding a community information event at Bicker Village Hall, in Cemetery Road, Bicker, tomorrow (Wednesday, July 18), from 2–7.30pm.

David Omer, project engineer at National Grid, said: “We need to make these changes at Bicker Fen substation to connect Triton Knoll to the National Grid network to allow us all to benefit from the electricity it will generate.

“We’d like to hear local people’s views on the work that’s needed at the substation and how we plan to manage our construction traffic before we finalise our plans. We look forward to engaging with the community at the event.

“We’ll start work in September to repair the surface of the existing access track, which runs from the A52 Donington Road to Ing Drove. Deliveries to the substation will then start. This includes deliveries of stone and temporary sites offices. We expect to complete all the work in time to provide supplies to Triton Knoll in February 2020.”

Mr Omer continued: “We’re developing a strict Traffic Management Plan in agreement with the local highway authority to make sure we minimise disruption to the local community. This includes making sure construction traffic doesn’t travel through Bicker village. We’ll also use a marshalling system so our construction vehicles won’t need to pass one another on public roads to the substation.

“We are a responsible business and are positive about investing in the communities where we work. Our Community Grant Programme invests money into community schemes and our education sessions at local primary schools teach potential engineers of the future the theory and physics of electricity.”

People can find out the latest project information on the National Grid website at www.nationalgrd.com/bickerfensubstation.

This includes details about the work, a transport map and other facts about National Grid’s work.

To find out more about National Grid’s Community Grant Programme visit betl.nationalgrid.co.uk

* Anyone with questions about the community information event can contact National Grid’s community relations team on 0800 073 1047. They are available daily from 7am and 7pm.

Alternatively email nationalgrid@bickerfen.com