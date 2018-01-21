Trolley loads of donated items for good cause

A Boston supermarket has donated two shopping trolley-loads of goods to charity after generous shoppers responded enthusiastically to a Christmas appeal in store.

Between December 1 and December 22, Asda, in Lister Way, asked shoppers to donate items such as cold weather clothing, toiletries, and flasks in aid of Boston’s Centrepoint Outreach charity.

The Red Lion Street-based project supports homeless and vulnerable people in the area and empowers them to achieve their full potential.

Last week, these donations (topped up by some made by the store itself) were presented to the cause.

Community champion at Boston’s Asda store Stephen Bromby, said: “We like to support local charities whenever we can.

“Through our December gift appeal, we were able to offer our customers an opportunity to give to Centrepoint Outreach.

“Once again, the generosity of Asda shoppers has amazed us all with the quantity of warm clothing donated for Centrepoint to distribute to Boston’s homeless people through the winter.”

Elizabeth Hopkins, chief executive of Centrepoint Outreach, spoke of her gratitude to Asda customers and Mr Bromby and his colleagues at Asda for their support, saying: “We are currently seeing around 60 homeless people per month at our Drop In Centre, many of whom are rough sleeping. The practical items donated will make a real difference to them especially during this winter period.”