VIDEO: Chestnut Homes and Boston United boss says 'stadium will be started this year' as new showhomes officially launch Quadrant development

The Quadrant development has been officially launched with the opening of four new showhomes today (Thursday) as ministers approve £3.5million of funding for the project and bosses promise the new stadium will be started this year.

The launch event saw the development, which plans to bring 500 new homes, new commercial premises and a new home for Boston United to the town, explored by various visitors and dignitaries ahead of it opening to the general public this weekend.

New showrooms have been launched today to show off the new Quadrant Homes.

It also features the start of a new road around Boston called the Boston Distributor Road, which is planned to eventually lead to and from the A16 on either side of the town. It is set to be completed with the help of a variety of private developers.

Chestnut Homes Managing Director David Newton told The Standard he was 'proud' to be able to launch the first phase of housing.

The chairman for Boston United added: "We're there. It's very nice and we're really proud."

The first phase includes 147 homes with 100 under construction already and 22 already sold to a local housing association.

A bedroom in one of the showrooms is laid out with signs of Boston United. The window looks out onto where the stadium will be built.

"I think they're great. It doesn't really matter what I think but we have worked hard."

He said funding was still an issue for the Quadrant Stadium, with an increase in costs and the project being turned down for grant funding from Sport England, but said he had fingers crossed for further help.

He admitted that he regretted saying the stadium would start last year, but promised he would.

"We will start building this year, we've said that, I know I said that last year but that was when, you know I don't normally say something I can't back up but last year we were 99.9% and I said we would build and I regret that because we weren't able to do that but this year we will start building.

A map of the first phase of the Quadrant housing on display at the launch.

"Where we're at is, if we don't get the funding in place we've got seven or eight million and we will build the stadium for that amount of money."

Boston Borough Council Leader Michael Cooper, who attended the development, praised the housing and said he 'looked forward to the development of new homes for the people of Boston'.

He said: "These are lovely, high quality homes for the people of Boston. The future is good for the town there's a lot of interest and a lot of investment coming in to Boston and things like the barrier gives people the confidence to come into Boston and build, live and work, move the town forward and develop it."

As the event took place the Government backed the housing, bypass and stadium project with a £3.5 million grant.

The Quadrant community stadium plans were on display at the event.

Chestnut Homes worked with Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman and Boston Borough Council to apply for the grant, which forms part if an £866 million investment which aims to help with 200,000 new homes nationally.

MP Matt Warman took to Facebook to say he was 'delighted to see the Housing Infrastructure Fund being put to good local use'.

He said :"On top of the flood barrier, it is another official vote of confidence in our thriving town. I raised this with Ministers along with Lincolnshire colleagues, and I’m delighted Boston is one of the first projects to be supported."

Coun Cooper, added: “The good news for Boston just keeps on coming.

"The Council put together the bid for this funding and is pleased that Government has recognised the efforts being made to do all possible to smooth the path for more housing in this area. It is for projects of marginal viability, so can be used for those housing projects already planned but which might otherwise have been slower in coming to fruition because of issues around funding for necessary infrastructure.

"With this not insubstantial amount of cash available, this will mean more much-needed homes, quicker.”

In the video above reporter Daniel Jaines interviews David Newton. The interview was completed prior to the confirmation of the £3.5million funding.

The show village at The Quadrant will be open to the public from Saturday (February 3) and will then be open daily from 10.30am-5.30pm.

