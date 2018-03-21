VIDEO: Reactions from staff to Prince Charles' visit to Boston's Freshtime UK factory

Staff at Boston food processing factory Freshtime UK were thrilled, excited and nervous to meet the Prince of Wales on Monday.

The Prince had been touring the county showing his support for farmer, local produce and agriculture, as well as community organisations and heritage.

Prince Charles gives our cameraman a look as he chats to staff in the Freshtime UK canteen on Monday's Royal visit.

He visited Louth cattle market to announce a new resilience fund for Lincolnshire farmers as well as celebrating the securing of the market's future, visited Tattershall Castle and church and Age UK and Endeavour FM in Boston.

At Freshtime UK in Boston he was pleased to hear how much of the produce put into the business's salads and ready meals were fresh and locally grown, as well as the firm's drive to reduce packaging waste by using recycled, recyclable and biodegradable products that will do less harm to the environment.

Here we have a few of the workers' reactions to his visit.