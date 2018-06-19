WiFi blackout as Sky Broadband & Talk goes down in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire

Residents in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire are without Sky Broadband & Talk this morning.

Residents received messages yesterday afternoon informing them of the issue which is preventing them from going on the internet or making/receiving calls.

Sky said it was continuing to work today to fix the problem which was caused by damage to a cable by builders

It said in its latest update: “Engineers have remained onsite throughout the night working hard to resolve the fibre cable break causing this outage. Due to the scale of the fault, repair work continues this morning.

“We’ll provide an update later this morning.”

The affected areas are: BOSTON, BURGH, BUTTERWICK, CHAPEL ST LEONARDS, CROWLAND, EAST KIRKBY, EYE, FOSDYKE, FRISKNEY, GLINTON, HUBBERTS BRIDGE, KIRTON, LANGRICK, LITTLE STEEPING, MERESIDE, NEWBOROUGH PETERBOROUGH, NEW LEAKE, OLD LEAKE, PETERBOROUGH CENTRAL, SIBSEY, SCREMBY, SKEGNESS, SPILSBY, STICKNEY, SUTTERTON, SWINESHEAD, THORNEY, TURVES, WERRINGTON, WHITTLESEY, WAINFLEET, WESTWOOD, ALFORD, HUTTOFT, MABLETHORPE, SUTTON ON SEA, SWABY, WITHERN, DONINGTON.