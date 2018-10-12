Will service raises £3.6m for charity

A law firm in Boston has been recognised by Cancer Research UK for helping people leave legacy gifts to the charity totalling more than £3.6 million.

Ringrose Law, in Gilbert Drive, has been presented with a gold certificate to acknowledge the firm’s ongoing support.

The business has been offering a free will service to people aged 55 and over in Boston in conjunction with Cancer Research UK for the past three years, giving guidance and support for those wishing to write a will or update an existing one. As part of the service, staff give guidance for those wishing to leave a legacy gift for the charity.

Clare Moore, director of legacies at Cancer Research UK, said: “At Cancer Research UK, we work with a number of local solicitors including Ringrose Law in Boston to offer local people aged 55 or over the chance to make an all-important first will or to update an existing one. The service has grown in popularity over the past couple of years and while it is provided free of any obligation, the vast majority of people choose to kindly leave a gift to the charity.

“By offering Cancer Research UK’s Free Will Service, Ringrose Law have become well-informed about our work and are very supportive of our life-saving research.

“Whenever their clients express a desire to support us, Ringrose Law staff act with great sensitivity as they explain the various options and allow individuals or families to make the right choice in their own good time.”

“It’s quite astonishing to think that by simply combining enthusiasm with the highest professional standards Ringrose law has helped secure over £3.6 million worth of legacy gifts, which will go a long way towards helping our scientists, doctors and nurses to beat cancer sooner.”

Tracey Garner, head of the wills team at the Ringrose Law’s Boston office said: “We are really pleased to be helping make such a difference to Cancer Research UK through this scheme. We want our clients to feel like they can help make a real difference and to support a charity like this is such a fantastic legacy.”