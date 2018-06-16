Work begins on new site for services

Work is set to start on a new service station just outside Sutterton this month.

The 6.5 acre site, will create 65 jobs and includes a new drive-thru restaurant, coffee shop, kiosks, lorry park and filling stations.

It is being built by Lindum, which will begin work on the site at the A17/A16 Sutterton Roundabout on Monday.

Lindum initially acquired the site in March this year and has worked in partnership with Pro-Petro Ltd and AKV Services Ltd to deliver the Shell Sutterton Truck Port and service facilities.

Lindum Development Manager, Mitul Shah, said: “Lindum is really proud to be developing a service station at the Sutterton roundabout. As a major connection between the A16 and A17, it will be a fantastic asset for all motorists to use.

“We are also really pleased to offer lorry drivers a place to rest and facilities for them to use at their convenience.”

It is understood the drive-thru and coffee shop will be filled by a new McDonalds and Starbucks respectively.

The 57-bay lorry park will include showers, changing and catering facilities.

The new services will be entered from the A17 and drivers will exit onto the A16.

The project is due for completion by early 2019.

James Townsend Property Director of Pro-Petro Ltd, said: “Pro-Petro Limited is pleased to announce the start of work on the new Shell Sutterton Truck Port.

“It is a much needed local facility that will ease the current lack of secure HGV parking and driver facilities.”

The plans were approved by Boston Borough Council’s planning committee in October of last year.

A similar site already sits opposite the development and features a Little Chef and Burger King, with adjacent filling station.

Leader of Boston Borough Council, councillor Michael Cooper, said: “This is an important and busy road junction and, in many ways, marks the gateway to Boston.

“Improved facilities for motorists and lorry drivers, given the importance of the haulage industry in this area and to the nation’s food security, will be most welcome.

“I am always pleased to hear of new jobs being created and congratulate Lindum Group for helping to bring this forward.”