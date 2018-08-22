Businesses urged to attend fire safety event

Boston businesses are being urged to attend a special event to raise awareness of fire safety in the town.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are hosting a number of sessions around the county aimed at improving awareness of owners and managers of commercial and business.

These include one at Boston Fire Station next month.

Those responsible for care homes, hotels and guest houses, licensed premises, places of assembly and entertainment, shops and offices are particularly urged to attend.

Organiser and deputy Divisional Commander for Prevention, Protection and Operational Risk at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "We consider it vital that we raise awareness of fire safety within a business setting.

“We are hoping to reach as many businesses as possible through these sessions.

“We can only get to a certain number of premises each year for inspection purposes so these seminars help us reach more businesses and promote fire safety to more people."

The sessions are designed to provide information on The Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005; legal responsibilities as an employer or manager; Fire Risk Assessments; Staff training, Fire Drills and Emergency Procedures; and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue's inspection and enforcement procedures

They will also include an open forum for questions

The Boston event is to take place at Boston Fire Station on Tuesday, September 11.

Anyone wanting to attend must e-mail fire.safety@lincoln.fire-uk.org with your name, business name/type, and a contact e-mail or phone number.