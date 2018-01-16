Cadets collect cold clothing for church rail

Caring cadets have raided their own wardrobes to donate warm clothing to those less fortunate during the winter months.

Boston Police Cadets have also been out and about collecting clothes from family and friends for the town’s warm rail organised by the Boston Stump.

The rail, available at St Christopher’s Church, features coats and winter clothes that anyone in need can help themselves to during the colder months.

Senior Cadet Charlotte Amey said: “We all knew we and others had coats and other clothing at home which never gets worn, but would still be serviceable.

“It seemed the right thing to do to bring it in for someone who could make good use of it.”

The scheme was launched when it was noticed that more people were coming into the Stump to keep warm and children were spotted in town not dressed for winter weather.

Anyone who wants to donate winter clothing can leave it at Boston Stump.

For those in need, the clothing rail is available Mondays, 10am-12pm, Tuesdays, 12-2pm, Wednesdays 1-3pm and Thursdays 12-2pm.

The cadets have also been thinking of others by undertaking first aid training.