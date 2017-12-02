Cadets in ‘desperate’ need of ICT kit

The Boston branch of the Air Training Corps has launched an appeal for funds to buy ICT equipment.

141 Boston Air Cadets says it is ‘desperately in need’ of laptops for its youngsters.

Cadets have to sit electronic lessons and exams that enable them to progress through their cadet career and achieve awards and qualifications. Cadets have the opportunity to gain a range of CVQO qualifications, including BTEC Level 2s in aviation studies and public services.

With limited funding and resources, the squadron is struggling to provide the level of ITC equipment necessary. Currently, it borrows three laptops which must be shared between almost 60 cadets.

In addition to help with the cadet’s studies, the laptops would provide access to their Duke Of Edinburgh’s Award online portal. With access to this area, the cadets are able to complete their portfolio which is a requirement to gain the award.

You can support the appeal, which has a target of £2,000, at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bostonatc