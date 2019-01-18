Can you help Dexter? Animal rescue centre near Boston takes in silver fox and launches appeal for enclosure and care

An animal rescue centre near Boston is appealing for help in providing a new enclosure and ongoing care for its latest resident – a stunning silver fox who keepers have named Dexter.

Dexter was rescued by the ARK Wildlife Park and Animal Rescue Sanctuary, in Stickney, yesterday (Thursday, January 17) following a call from a local veterinary clinic.

Dexter in full.

A member of the public had taken the fox in to the clinic and requested that he be put to sleep, finding him too aggressive to be tamed.

The vets declined and convinced the owner to sign Dexter over into their care.

They then went about finding the animal a long-term home, approaching the ARK Wildlife Park and Animal Rescue Sanctuary. The centre already houses rescued foxes and has lots of experience with such animals and other exotic species.

The ARK agreed to take him in and he was delivered to them later on Thursday evening.

“Dexter is castrated and appears to be in reasonable health, said Jamie Mintram, one of the owners and head keepers at the ARK. “So far he has not been aggressive towards the keepers; he just seems a little nervous and is behaving exactly as a fox should, he is weary and scared but who can blame him?”

Co-owner and Jamie’s wife Michelle added: “When he arrived he came straight out of his crate into the spacious quarantine facility that will be his home for the short-term. Since arriving he has been playing with squeaky toys and has taken a carrot from my hand.

“In the long-term he will need a large, natural, outdoor enclosure, like all the other animals at the ARK and for this, we would like to ask the public for their support.

“We have set up a gofundme page for Dexter to help finance the building of a new enclosure. We are a non-profit sanctuary so unfortunately do not have spare funds to build large enclosures at the drop of a hat.

“Any donation big or small will be greatly appreciated and the names of everyone who contributes will be displayed on a plaque next to the enclosure. For large donations or sponsorship, we would also be delighted to provide family tickets or annual passes as appropriate, so that those kind people or companies who have helped Dexter can come and meet him and the many other rescued animals that live at the ARK.”

If you would like to help Dexter the silver fox, visit www.gofundme.com/548sr7-for-fox-sake.