Can you identify mystery beetle?

Can you identify this mystery creepy-crawly?

The critter, which measured about 4cm long (not including its antennae), spent some time on the Standard’s office window on Wednesday lunchtime.

Following an appeal for information on Twitter, the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust suggested it was a golden-bloomed grey longhorn beetle, but called on the assistance of beetles recorder Charlie Barnes, who wondered, given its ‘strong shoulders’ and the time of the year, if it might be something else. Charlie went on to suggest a different variety of longhorn beetle – saperda carcharias, saying it was ‘worth investigating further’ as there are no recent colonies known in Lincolnshire.

Have you seen anything like it? Get in touch at news@bostonstandard.co.uk