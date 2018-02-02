Canine Funbarn will open its doors in Louth tomorrow

A former Army and police dog trainer will see his dream turned to reality tomorrow (Saturday, February 3) when his new ‘doggy daycare’ centre opens in Louth.

Tony Bryson, 40, who grew up in Louth, spent more than two decades in the British Army including many years training and working with dogs for use in the UK and overseas.

While serving, he became known for being one of the most highly-regarded dog trainers in the military and was awarded seven medals, including the prestigious Accumulated Service Medal, in recognition of his dedicated service.

Now, two years after retiring from the Army, Tony has turned his long-term ambition to run his own dog training facility - the Canine Funbarn - into reality.

As a result, Tony has been able to create two new jobs and he hopes to create more in future as his business grows.

The Canine Funbarn is based at Unit 5 in Bolingbroke Road on Louth’s Fairfield Industrial Estate, and will provide a safe and fun environment for dogs to play, socialise, exercise and nap with other friendly dogs while their owners are not at home – helping to prevent boredom, anxiety and destructive behaviour.

Tony said: “We believe that exercise, mental stimulation and social interaction are essential to a dog’s well-being and with a spacious indoor and outside play area there is endless fun to be had running around in a socialised doggy environment”.

A special open day will take place tomorrow (Saturday), ahead of the first day of business on Monday, February 5.

The open day will run between 11am and 4pm, and people are welcome to pop along for a visit with their dogs (must be on leads) to find out more about what the Canine Funbarn has to offer.

The day will involve mini dog classes and fun shows with prizes to be won, in addition to a raffle, a burger van and other refreshments.

Proceeds raised on the day will be donated to the Louth Search and Rescue Dog Team.

• Visit http://caninefunbarn.co.uk or find the ‘Canine Funbarn Louth’ group on Facebook for more information.