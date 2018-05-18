Carvers bowled over by support

A tribute to Boston fishermen, being constructed by Boston and South Holland Wood Carvers, is nearing completion.

Boston Borough Council recently donated a set of bowls, which were left in the old bowls pavilion and which had been collecting dust, and which will be turned into mallets, to the group.

The carving, a tribute to all of Boston’s fishermen, past and present, has been in the pipeline for more than a year.

The plan is to have it in position in the B&M and Police Station area by November, to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The 1.5m carving is made from Lincolnshire green oak and features five interlinked panels plus a carved finial bringing the total height to just over 1.5 metres.

The wood carving group, set up with help from Transported, has been supported by Boston Stump, Witham Way Country Park, Waynflete Charitable Trust, Boston Big Local and Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC).

The project is also supported by The Fishermen’s Mission, who are planning to hold annual memorial services near the commemorative carving.

Pictured above are some of the Boston and South Holland Woodcarvers recieving their bowls which will be turned into mallets.