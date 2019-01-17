Cash raised from Santa run in Boston is handed over to Butterfly Hospice

Money raised from the hugely successful Boston Santa Run was handed over to the Butterfly Hospice on Saturday.

The £750 cheque represents the first charitable handover from the money raised by more than 330 Santa runners who took part in the event. Linda Sanderson (Hospice Trust Manager) and Natalie Bunce (Events Coordinator) were delighted to receive the cheque.

The event was organised by Boston Community Runners with the backing of Boston Borough Council events committee, and was sponsored by Jakemans, Calders & Grandidge, Total Sports & Supplements, and Bruce Mather, with the medals sponsored by Forceshift.

Organisers thanked everyone who took part in the run and whose sponsorship helped to raise so much for good causes. Planning is already underway for the 2019 event. Community Runners members Carmen Clark, Nicola Housam, Rachel Conway, John Burton, Dawn Skinner, Dan Clark, Nathan Saw, Jon Carpenter and Christopher Chevis were able to join Tanya and Harrison Knight and Sarah Burton at the presentation outside the Trust’s shop in the Market Place.