Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to after the theft of steak from a Boston shop.

Six packets of steak being stolen from the Co-op in Woodville Road, Boston on Sunday 20 January at 2pm.

Police ask that If anyone recognises this man that they call 101 quoting 19000032266 or to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.