CCTV issued as police hunt man who snatched purse from elderly lady in Boston

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to in relation to a purse snatch from an elderly lady.

The incident happened on 1 March, although Lincolnshire Police only released details on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said a white man, described as having a goatee beard, and wearing a baseball cap, long black coat, blue ripped jeans and black shoes, entered the Aldi store on Queen Street, Boston.

"The man has reportedly approached an elderly woman, reaching into her handbag and taken her purse.

"If you have any information regarding this incident, or recognise the man in the image, please contact us on one of the following ways: by calling101 quoting incident 120 of 01/03; emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 120 of 01/03; or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111