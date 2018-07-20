Chance for child to open new McDonald’s restaurant and win a meal a week for a year

McDonald’s is offering one lucky schoolchild the chance to help launch its new-look restaurant in the town, have a tour of the revamped premises, and – if that was not enough – win vouchers for meal a week for a year.

The business has teamed up with the Standard to find a child from a primary school in the Boston area to be the guest of honour on the day.

Another example of how the re-vamped McDonald's will look.

McDonald’s, in Queen Street, will reopen following refurbishment works on Tuesday, July 24, at 10.30am.

To get your child in the running for the prize, simply follow the instructions below.

The works have seen:

* A new Drive Thru layout created, designed to be easier and quicker to use.

* Four self-ordering kiosks added, allowing customers to browse the menu, look at nutritional information, and personalise their meals – giving people more time to consider their food and drink choices.

* A refreshed and improved customer seating area, with tablets added for customers to use while they are in the restaurant.

The reopening will also see the introduction of table service, designed to take the stress out of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food, potentially with children, bags, and buggies.

The business is also looking to hire another 50 members of staff to help run the new restaurant.

* To enter the competition, email news@bostonstandard.co.uk by midnight on Sunday, July 22, with the answer to the following question: what is the first name of McDonald’s clown mascot?

In your email, please include a contact number. By entering, you consent to this being passed on to McDonald’s to arrange the prize.

The winning child should be at a primary school in the Boston area and will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian on the day of the reopening.