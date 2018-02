There will be a chance for people to learn more about fostering at an event near Boston next week.

Lincolnshire County Council is holding the session at Boston West Hotel Golf Club, at Hubbert’s Bridge, on Tuesday, February 20, from 7-9pm.

Carers and young people will be on hand to share their experiences.

For more information and to book a place (booking is required), visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/adoptionandfostering or call 01522 554114.