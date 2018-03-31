Charity event in memory of ‘amazing’ Mandy

A charity event is to be held this weekend in tribute to a ‘truly amazing’ Boston woman following her death from cancer last year.

Mandy died in October, aged 52, from ovarian cancer, after being diagnosed with the disease in mid-2016.

The fundraiser will fulfil a late wish held by Mandy, as daughter-in-law Kaddie Cammack, 26, explained: “Before she passed she had the idea of a coffee morning because she said she wanted to give something back; however, when it came to it she was too weak to hold it.”

The original idea, Kaddie said, was for a relatively small-scale event – a charity coffee morning for family and close friends. However, support from the community has seen it grow far beyond that vision.

Kaddie, of Boston, said: “I started by asking The Sportsman if I could hold a small get-together there. They offered the venue for free because it’s for charity. I messaged a few local businesses regarding prizes and was astounded by how giving everyone has been. Disco Anfems offered a free bouncy castle and many people offered to bake. The event then escalated with more businesses offering prizes.”

A poster for the event designed by Mandy’s daughter Lucy and shared on social media saw the event grow further in size, and in addition to the bouncy castle, bake sale, and raffle (which features prizes of up to £400 in value), it will also adult and child tombolas and games.

Speaking of Mandy’s fight against cancer, Kaddie said: “The way she battled through was truly amazing. How she managed to compose herself and shelter her children from the pain I will never know. She was a true inspiration.”

She added: “She is truly missed by all.”

All proceeds from Saturday’s fundraiser will be split between two causes in Mandy’s honour – Cancer Research UK and Target Ovarian Cancer.

* Cancer Research UK funds scientists, doctors and nurses to help beat cancer sooner. It also provides information on cancer to the public.

For more information, visit www.cancerresearchuk.org

* Target Ovarian Cancer is the UK’s leading ovarian cancer charity. It works to improve early diagnosis, fund research, and provide support to women with ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.targetovariancancer.org.uk

There is no requirement to buy a ticket for Saturday’s event – all are welcome.