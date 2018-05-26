Charity ride on road and river

A team of colleagues at a car dealership in Boston who in 2015 raised thousands of pounds for cancer care by riding a handmade, four-man bike 150 miles in one day are planning an audacious sequel.

The co-workers at Mercedez-Benz, off the Boardsides, have converted the bike to travel on water. With help from the engineering students at University of Lincoln, the bike now stands on hulls, with pedal power propelling the team through the water.

The water going Quadmaran has been made using parts from the vessel used by Guy Martin in his recent water speed record attempt.

In 2015, the team raised more than £16,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support on their four-man bike. On July 21, they will attempt to raise £20,000 for the same cause.

The challenge will see them ride the bike from Boston to Lincoln, before converting to water and making their way back along the River Witham – that is, 40 miles on road, 38 miles on water. They will be celebrating with a party at the Pilgrim Lounge.

In a joint statement, team organisers Paul Bourne and Paul Warrant, said: “For this challenge we wanted to make things harder and really go for that golden £20,000 mark for Macmillan.

“It’s been tough getting to this point, we really need to thank Prof Ron Bickerton, Dr Nick Tucker and the students at Lincoln University for constantly adapting the Quadmaran to suit our needs. We need the craft to be reaching 6mph on the Witham, with one final push we should be there.

The Pauls added: “We would love people to support us on the day and in any way they can. If they would like to sponsor us they can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/quadmaran online.

“We have some fantastic raffle prizes and we would love people to join us at the event afterwards, tickets can be bought through Mercedes in Boston or Lincoln.”

There are a number of opportunities to support the team ahead of the event.

Jamie Davenport, fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “The team have spent days so far both testing the craft and fundraising for Macmillan. They’ll be at the Lincolnshire Show in June and in the centre of Lincoln on Saturday, June 23.

“Every penny they raise goes towards vital cancer care in the county and we can’t thank them enough.”

* For updates on the team’s progress, visit the JustGiving page or stop by Mercedes in Boston.

* For more on how Macmillan Cancer Support helps people affected by cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk