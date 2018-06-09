Charity’s defibrillator gift to village

A defibrillator has been donated to a village near Boston after members of the community rallied to pave the way for it.

The life-saving piece of equipment has been presented to the Fishtoft Playing Field Trust (FPFT) by the Pilgrim Heart and Lung Fund (PHLF).

FPFT committee member Jan Joyce wrote to Dr Cyril Nyman, from the PHLF, asking if the charity would be willing to donate a defibrillator to the trust.

“As there are so many visitors to the field and play area, I felt that the village should have a defibrillator,” she said, adding the trust was ‘very grateful’ for the donation.

The conditions were that the trust provided its own casing for the defibrillator and also cover the maintenance; training would be provided by the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

FPFT put £100 towards the cost of the casing, with Fishtoft Parish Council and Fishtoft Football Club adding £300 and £100 respectively.

Local electrician Olly Pinner has, in addition, agreed to install the item free of charge.

Pictured are members of the committee of the PHLF presenting the defibrillator to the trust, represented by Jan (centre) and husband Phil (far right).

Picture: supplied.