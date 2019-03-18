Charity trust looking for support for Boston dog owner

An organisation which links volunteers up with the elderly is looking for people to help a Boston resident to walk their dog.

National charity the Cinnamon Trust is urgently seeking help and support for Shih Tzu/Pug cross Ollie, whose owner lives in Boston, and is struggling to get him out for a walk.

The trust is available to help elderly and those who are housebound for other reasons care for their pets by linking them up with their national network of volunteers.

A spokesperson said: "We can step in to offer support enabling them to stay together. We'll walk the dog for a housebound owner, we'll foster pets when owners need hospital care, we'll fetch the cat food, even clean out the bird cage or litter trays.

"All volunteers help in the ways that are most appropriate to them. Teams take it in turn to visit housebound owners to take the dog for a walk, volunteers foster pets as one of their family when owners face a spell in hospital, they take pets to the vet, even clean out the budgie's cage or cats litter trays."

To register or just have a quick chat about registering call Sally or Tressa direct on 01736 758707 or email sallycollins@cinnamon.org.uk or tressaherriott@cinnamon.org.uk