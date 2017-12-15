Charity video hopes to raise heart funding

The deputy leader of Boston Borough Council is hoping music fans might give their hearts to charity after the release of a fundraising video.

Coun Aaron Spencer, with friend Jack Cunnington, has released a tongue-in-cheek version of the Wham! festive hit Last Christmas in a bid to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Aaron and Jack’s Youtube channel Pizza Games Funtimes has published the video with the aim of raising £1,000.

Aaron and Jack took themselves off into the wilds of Derbyshire on what looks like a very cold, grey, windy and foggy day to record their version.

“We’ve done it all tongue-in cheek, taking the mickey out of ourselves and we’ve made ourselves look absolute idiots but we enjoyed making it,” said Aaron

In the video Aaron and Jack look to replicate the pseudo home-filmed style of the original Wham video in which George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley and friends enjoy a Christmas skiing holiday.

The original version of the song spent 13 weeks in the chart with five at the number two position when it was released in 1985. Some of the Pizza Games Funtimes YouTube videos have had more than 58,000 views.

This isn’t the finance portfolio holder’s first Christmas release.

In 2014, Aaron and his bandmates in Hydrobats released their music video to raise funds in memory of Aaron’s grandfather, who died from a heart condition the previous Christmas.

They covered Slade’s ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’.

The British Heart Foundation supports research into coronary heart disease and other illnesses affecting the organ.

It donates around £100 million a year into live-saving research a year into helping diagnosing and treating a number of conditions.

To make a donation to the British Heart Foundation via www.justgiving.com/pizzagamesfuntimes

To watch the Christmas video visit http://bit.ly/2AUfksC