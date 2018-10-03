Children get crafty at library and other Neighbourhood News

Families turned out at Donington Library on Saturday when the team there held their latest children’s craft session.

Youngsters are pictured at the volunteer-run resource, in High Street, with some of their creations from the day.

More children’s craft sessions are expected to be held and people are encouraged to keep checking the library’s Facebook page for when details are announced.

BOSTON

Ladies Probus

Boston Ladies Probus has held its latest meeting.

President Barbara Craven reported that members enjoyed a lovely afternoon of ‘Pimms and Puds’ at the home of Jill Mahar.

She requested that members who require the alternative menu at the meeting in October should inform Jill, the luncheon secretary, as soon as possible or leave their name and telephone number on her answerphone.

The October meeting will require gifts for the November raffle, and these should be unwrapped, unused and within the sell-by date if appropriate.

The outing to Doddington Hall is going ahead on Friday, November 30, members heard.

The Probus toast and Grace were given by Josie Pearson.

After their meal, members enjoyed a talk and slide show by Gill and John Wright, entitled ‘From Boston to Cape Town’, in which they explained their links to South Africa and the connection between the Rotary Clubs of Kleimond in South Africa and Boston.

Gill and John had kindly stepped in at the last minute as the planned speaker was unable to attend.

The vote of thanks was given by Jill Mahar.

The next meeting will be on Wednesday, October 17, when the group will welcome members of other local Probus groups, and the speaker will be Dave Bussey talking on ‘A Life on Radio’.

Members are requested not to bring guests to the next three meetings – October, November, and December.

GOSBERTON

* Home movie

Gosberton Baptists had a good home movie show recently.

The afternoon began with a brief talk by Elizabeth Steele on the Gosberton and Quadring Good Neighbour’s scheme.

She encouraged those in the audience who live in the Gosberton and Quadring area to sign up and should they need transport or help in an emergency, then they are already signed in.

Elizabeth distributed leaflets explaining the scheme.

Several people in the audience have already signed up.

Home Movie Group party is on Wednesday, November 21, with a Christmas buffet and entertainment by the popularTrevor Cummings.

The showing of movies which was titled ‘Around the British Isles,’ starting at and finishing at Dover and inbetween the audience saw Dublin, Fort William, Isle of Skye, Orkney Islands, Rosyth, Dunfermline, Edinburgh and Palace of Holyrood House. Sandwiches for the tea were supplied by Betty Wilson and the cakes by Ann Gorbutt and Phyllis Baxter. Helpers were: Gill Adlard, Ann Gorbutt, Jenny Benjamin, Phyllis Baxter, Maurice Adlard and the Rev Steve Weatherly-Barton.

* Beetle drive

Gosberton Baptist have a two-course meal and beetle drive on Saturday, October 6.

Tickets are priced at £6.50.

Enquiries to Desand Rene Curtis on 01775 840945.

* Harvest

Gosberton St Peter and St Paul’s Church harvest festival is on Sunday, October 14, at 11am.

The service will be followed by a buffet lunch at 12.15pm in the church hall.

To book your ticket at £10, call Debbie Reynolds or Pat Walters on 01775 840694.

* Women’s Institute

The next meeting of the Gosberton Women’s Institute is on Tuesday, October 9, at 7.15pm in the Public Hall.

This month’s subject is ‘The ‘A’ word - Autism’ by Sally Glossop.

All are welcome.

* Floral workshop

There is an autumn floral workshop at Gosberton Baptist Church on Saturday, October 13, with June Edwards as the demonstrator.

For more information, call Annie Weatherly-Barton on 01775 840693.

* Ladies Circle

Gosberton Ladies Circle next meet on Thursday, October 11, at 7.30pm.

The talk will be given by Les Green, of Deeping Fudge. There will be a chance to buy items.

Admission is priced at £4, including refreshments.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH AND RISEGATE

* Church

Friends of St Gilbert and St Hugh are encouraging people to use easyfundraising.org.uk to raise money for its cause – just by shopping.

For more information contact Barbara Berridge on 01775 714918 or iambarmi2@tiscali.co.uk or visit easyfundraising.org.uk.

MAREHAM LE FEN

* Quiz

On Saturday, October 6, Mareham le Fen Community Centre is hosting the Brains of Mareham Trophy – a fun quiz night with fish and chip supper.

It will take place at the New Community Centre, in Horncastle Road.

The event is open to teams of up to six - contact Jeremy and Claire with team details on 01507 568417.

Tickets are priced at £8 per person.

Doors open at 6.30pm.

There will be a fully licensed bar.

NEW BOLINGBROKE

* Steam Up

An end of season steam will take place at Rundle’s and Epton’s yard in New Bolingbroke on Sunday, October 14, from 10am to 4.30pm.

Steam engines, models, and organs will be on display.

Admission is priced at £3 for adults.

Proceeds will go towards different local charities.

SWINESHEAD

* Gardening Club

Swineshead Gardening Club meet in Swinfields to make pumpkin lanterns, ready for Halloween, on Wednesday, October 10.

The club has never done this before, so members are all looking forward to it.

Instructions will be on hand, plus a recipe which will make use of the flesh taken out of the pumpkins.

New members are welcome.

The club described itself as are a very friendly bunch of gardeners, some with a little knowledge, some with none, but always learning from each other.

The first meeting is free.

For further information call Gill on 07896 634363 or Irene on 01205 820922.

WIGTOFT

* Gardening club

Wigtoft and District Gardening Club’s next meeting will be on Monday, October 15, at Wigtoft Village Hall, starting at 7pm.

