Children help make firm that bit ‘greener’

Youngsters at a primary school in Boston have helped a multi-million pound business near the town improve its ‘green’ credentials.

Members of Oak Class, from St George’s Preparatory School, in London Road, recently visited Rolec Services, in Frampton.

The business is one of the world’s leading specialists in outdoor electrical equipment, including electric vehicle charge points.

It is responsible for designing and manufacturing an extensive range of products which are installed worldwide.

The children were invited to share their knowledge of environmentally friendly practice and recycling with its directors and workforce, while also investigating how the business could further reduce its impact on the environment.

The class were shown around Rolec’s offices and factory in Ralph’s Lane, with the visit culminating in them presenting their findings and making suggestions to bosses during a one-hour presentation.

Rolec’s managing director Kieron Alsop said: “It was a delight to host the pupils and find ways that the younger generation could suggest to help us improve what we do.

“We learned a lot from the children – and as a result will be implementing a number of their suggestions in our offices and factory to further reduce our impact on the environment and enhance our eco-friendly reputation.”

These suggestions included cutting down on packaging when sending products out to customers.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We would like to thank Rolec Services for a most interesting and informative afternoon.

“It is always good to work with community partners who are eager to look after the environment.”