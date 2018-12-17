Children’s ward visit puts football into perspective, admits boss Craig Elliott as Boston United spread Christmas cheer

Craig Elliott admitted that Boston United’s hospital visit put the highs and lows of football well and truly into perspective.

The Pilgrims manager was joined by squad members George Willis, Ben Davies, Danny Rowe as they visited the Pilgrim Hospital children’s ward on Thursday afternoon, handing out gifts to youngsters and posing for photographs with the children, their parents and the staff on the ward.

Boston United visit the Pilgrim Hospital children's ward. Phot: Ceri Jackson.

“It was amazing,” he said of the visit.

“I feel down after a bad result, but those visits put it all into perspective - it’s only football.

“Visits like that are great for the community and it keeps us level headed as well.”

Boston United visit the Pilgrim Hospital children's ward. Phot: Ceri Jackson.

Boston United visit the Pilgrim Hospital children's ward. Phot: Ceri Jackson.