Christmas lights funding appeal launch

A crowdfunding appeal has been raised to make the Boston Christmas lights bigger than ever this year.

The Christmas in Boston community team is made up of local electricians and other volunteers who gave up their own time to set up the lights last year.

They are again working hard behind the scenes to get preparations in place for an even more spectacular display this year.

But they are looking for public donations to help do that, with Boston Borough Council set to match fund anything raised up to a maximum of £10,000.

Group chairman Andrew Lovelace said that although the electricians are giving their time and expertise for free to assemble the lights, funding will be required for the time needed for installation and removal of the displays.

The group are also looking for businesses who want to display a Christmas tree or have some other festive decorations. They are also looking for a major sponsor for next year as they seek to keep the lights shining over Christmas in the future.

Boston Borough Council is to match fund everything raised up to a maximum of £10,000 for this Christmas and again for 2019 from the migration fund money it received last year.

Mr Lovelace said: “We would like to get even more shopkeepers on board this year, and will be pleased to hear from any who want to sponsor a tree for the front of their premises, or have a different idea on how they could light up their business frontage.

“We are also looking for sponsors for next year’s event as this is a long-term project.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the volunteers from different communities who have come forward to help.”

The Christmas in Boston group includes local electricians – Mr Lovelace, group chairman, of Lovelace Electrical, is joined by Julian Ross Thompson, of JES Electrical, Adrian Hewerdine, of Hewerdine Electrical, David North, of D R North Electrical, Mick Small, of MS Electrical and MS Events, and Robert Booth, the group’s health and safety officer.