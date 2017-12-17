Church’s clothing rail is helping to keep homeless people warm

A new church-led initiative in Boston is helping to keep homeless people and families in need warm this winter.

Boston Stump has created a ‘warm rail’ of donated coats and winter clothes for those in need to help themselves to during the cold spell.

The initiative was the idea of Boston Stump’s fabric manager Angie Kisby, who said:

“This winter I have noticed a number of homeless people soming into the Stump in the mornings to get warm and it seems to be on the increase.

“We know there are also families on low incomes who are struggling, and we sometimes see young children around the town who are not dressed for winter.”

She added: “The response we have had to the initiative has so far been very encouraging - we’ve had boxed of donations of coats, winter hats, scarves, gloves and jumpers.”

More donations are welcome to ensure they can keep up with demand.

The clothes rail is situated at St Christopher’s Church, in Fenside Road, but donations can also be dropped off at the Stump.

Since announcing the ‘warm rail’ on their Facebook page, the Boston Stump have received praise for the initiative, with many vowing to donate items of their own.

Lisa Morris commented; “Lovely thing to do this winter,” while Emma Rolfe wrote; “What an incredible idea.”

For those in need, the clothing rail is available at St Christopher’s Church Mondays, 10am-12pm, Tuesdays, 12-2pm, Wednesdays 1-3pm and Thursdays 12-2pm.