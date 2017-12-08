Churches ready for tree festival

The annual Christmas Tree Festival at Kirton Parish Church returns this weekend, with 40 decorated trees to admire.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 9, from 11am-4pm, and Sunday, December 10, from 1-4pm.

Churchwarden Fay Houltby said: “It has been an exceptionally busy few weeks for us. This being our eighth Christmas Tree Festival, we have been looking at making it even better than before.”

Visitors can expect to find 40 decorated trees, card, gift and craft stalls, a tombola, a grand Christmas raffle, and, for children, a chocolate lucky dip. There will also be a ‘wish tree’ where people can make Christmas wishes.

The usual homemade refreshments, including light lunches, will also be served.

The Christmas Tree Festival signals the coming of Christmas for Father Paul who said: “Whilst once a pagan symbol, the evergreen tree is also a reminder of God’s steadfastness. It is a constant reminder of His ever generous love shown in Jesus Christ.

“Please come to the festival, come and think of the deeper truth of Christmas.”

* A reminder that a Christmas tree festival is to be held at St James’ Church, Freiston, this weekend.

It will run from 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10.

There will be 30 real Christmas tress decorated to this year’s theme of Once Upon A Time.

All the trees have been decorated by local people and community groups to depict a story.

There will be about 20 craft and gift stalls, selling items varying from holly wreaths to jewellery; entertainment from local schools, musicians, cheerleaders, choirs; and mulled wine, mince pies, and homemade refreshments.

Children can also visit Santa in his grotto and receive a gift.