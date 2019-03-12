Cleaning up for firefighters’ charity

Firefighters at Kirton gave up their time recently to spend a day washing cars for charity.

They were raising cash for the Fire Fighters charity.

The crew spent a Saturday from 10am till 4pm offering the service to motorists at the Station Road station in the village.

A spokesman for Kirton Fire Station said: “We raised a massive £726.33 which is our best ever total.

“It was non stop all day.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you from all the crew to everyone who came and donated.”

The Fire Fighters Charity assists thousands of serving and retired fire service personnel and their families in times of need. More details about it can be found at www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/