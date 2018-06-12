Closure order placed on Boston bungalow following drug misuse, suspicious behaviour and violence

A three month closure order has been slapped on a Boston bungalow following a ‘catalogue of anti-social behaviour incidents’.

Lincoln Magistrates Court approved the Premises Closure Order under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 for the Carver Road property on Thursday.

Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) and Lincolnshire Police presented evidence to the court following a series of anti-social behaviour incidents involving allegations of drug misuse, suspicious behaviour and violence.

The court order prevents anyone from remaining on or entering the property until 23:59pm on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

Anyone found in breach of the order faces arrest.

LHP anti-social behaviour manager Susan Sendall said: “This conduct has had a detrimental effect on the health and wellbeing of neighbours and the local community.

“After a catalogue of anti-social behaviour incidents, we are delighted that Lincolnshire Police have executed this closure order, which we have fully supported.

“It demonstrates the continued partnership working between Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Housing Partnership and our joint commitment to protecting people from harm by working for the benefit of the whole community.”

Lincolnshire Housing Partnership – known as LHP was formed from a merger between Boston Mayflower and Shoreline Housing Partnership in April 2018.