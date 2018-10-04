Club’s flower festival a hit

The world of literature provided the inspiration for a flower festival in a village near Boston last weekend.

Wigtoft and District Gardening Club staged the event at the Church of St Peter and St Paul, featuring 20-25 displays based on the theme of books.

Norman Banfield, from the club, said is was a successful weekend, raising funds for The Boston Woods Trust and the Boston Wildlife Exploreres Club.

He said: “We were very gratified by the many comments on the displays and of the friendliness of the welcome, the quality of the refreshments provided over the weekend within our lovely church.

“We feel that holding such events in Wigtoft enhances what village life should be about. The support we have from residents of other local villages proves it is inclusive and encompassing.”