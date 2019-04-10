Club welcomes its latest president and other Neighbourhood News

A new president has taken office at the Boston Ladies Probus Club.

Jenny Taylor (right) was welcomed into the role for the 2019/20 year at the club’s annual general meeting last month.

She expressed her delight in taking on the position and explained that the new committee would be announced at the April Luncheon.

The retiring president, Barbara Craven (left), was given a vote of thanks and an arrangement of flowers.

BENINGTON

* Memories

An event is taking place this weekend dedicated to the history of Benington.

Organisers are hoping to attract people with a connection to the village’s past – perhaps they grew up or worked there; maybe their parents were Christians and married in the village’s All Saints’ Church.

It is hoped attendees can contribute to a collection created by local historians Jack and Joan Barnes through photographs of village life, school days, family war records, or other information. Perhaps they can identify people in existing photographs too.

Members of the public are invited to reminisce, share their memories over a cup of tea, and meet with old friends at the event.

It will take place at The Beonna at All Saints between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, April 13.

The Beonna at All Saints is a new community hub and events venue currently being developed at Benington’s All Saints’ Church.

For more information contact Joan Barnes on 01205 760452

BOSTON

* Ladies Probus

The Boston Ladies Probus Club held its annual general meeting last month.

After lunch, retiring president Barbara Craven gave a summary of speakers and activities that the club has enjoyed during her year of office.

Following this, the business of the meeting was conducted.

The secretary reported that several members have left, but new ones have been welcomed and there are applications for membership pending.

Members heard, however, people are needed to take up roles on the committee.

It is hoped with new members joining, the matter will be resolved by next year.

The treasurer had previously distributed the balance of accounts.

She reported that due to an increase in expenditure, both the cost of meals and subscriptions would be raised in April.

The membership accepted these proposals.

Josie Pearson explained that she has served the club in her capacity as treasurer for five years and was now standing down.

She was given a vote of thanks for her work by the membership.

Barbara then introduced the president for 2019/20, Jenny Tabor, and they exchanged regalia (see picture story).

The speaker in April is to be Sadie Hirst with a talk entitled Off the Beeton Track – Vintage and Antiquarian Cook Books.

GOSBERTON

* Easter

Easter services in Gosberton are:

- Maundy Thursday – Holy Communion at the Baptist at 7pm and Holy Communion at St Peter and St Paul’s Church at 7.30pm. A previously advertised Easter supper at the Methodist Church will take place at the Gosberton Clough Methodist Church at 7pm.

- Good Friday – A Walk of Witness leaves the Baptist Church at 10.30am, finishing at the parish church for hot cross buns at about 12pm.

- Easter Sunday – Services at 10am at the Church of St Peter and St Paul and at 10.30am at the Baptist and the Methodist churches.

* Good Companion’s

Gosberton Good Companion’s Club members enjoyed their meeting on Tuesday which started with their spring meal.

This consisted of bought-in fish and chips or sausage and chips, with the local Methodist catering team then providing peas, beans, bread and butter, puddings and tea and coffee.

Afterwards entertainment was provided by Joanne Sutton, who brought the Frampton Tappers and Keep Fit.

The club thanked them, giving them a donation for the charity of their choice.

There was a big raffle, with tickets sold by Lilian Crunkhorn and Edna Richardson.

Les Stevenson called the winning numbers, and various members were the runners.

The first club outing of this year is to Stamford and Oakham. It will be held on Tuesday, April 23, with the first pick up at 9.30am.

* Quiz

There is an Easter quiz at Gosberton Public Hall on Friday, April 12.

Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start.

Entry is priced at £5 per person, which includes refreshments during the interval.

Teams are up to six people are allowed.

There will be an Easter bonnet competition, with a prize for the winner.

To book email gosbertonpublichall55@btinternet.com or leave a message on Gosberton Public Hall’s Facebook page.

* Flower festivals

Preparations are going ahead for the spring flower festivals in Gosberton.

St Peter and St Paul’s flower and craft festival opens on Saturday, April 27, and runs through until Monday, May 6.

This year’s theme is ‘Celebrating Great Britain’.

Refreshments will be served throughout the event.

Setting up days are Thursday, April 25, and Friday, April 26.

The Methodist flower festival, in Salem Street, opens on Thursday, May 2, and runs through until, Monday, May 6, from 10am to 5pm.

Theme is ‘Biblical Numbers’.

Refreshments will be served throughout the event.

There will be Songs of Praise on Sunday, May 5, at 6pm.

* Ladies Circle

Ladies Circle meet in the Methodist Church tomorrow (Thursday, April 11) with a talk by Chris Carter on ‘A Woman’s Place – the Role of the Lady in the Great Household’.

The meeting starts at 7.30pm

GOSBERTON CLOUGH & RISEGATE

* Easter

- Maundy Thursday – a supper at the Methodist Church at 7pm.

- Easter Sunday – a morning service at the Church of St Gilbert and St Hugh at 10am and at the Clough Methodist Church at 10.30am.

