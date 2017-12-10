Co-op boosts local good causes

Christmas has come early for two good causes in the Boston area - with funding grants from the Co-op totalling more than £4,400.

Lincs Ark animal rescue and Kirton Kids Club were chosen by shoppers at the supermarket chain for making a real difference to their communities.

The animal charity received £2,232 while the kids club got £2,168.

This is the latest round of pay outs from the local community fund, and brings the amount the Co-op has invested in good causes in Boston since the scheme launched in September 2016 to £35,500.

The grant money was raised by Co-op members buying Co-op branded products or a funeral plan from Funeralcare- with one per cent of the price going to a local good cause of their choice.

Rufus Olins, director of community and campaigns at the Co-op, said: “It’s great to be delivering an early Christmas present to those communities and individuals that need it most.

“Making a positive contribution and making great things happen locally has been at the heart of the Co-op’s purpose since 1844, and the local community fund is a good modern example of this.”