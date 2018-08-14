Coastguard and RNLI in Teletubby rescue mission

Mablethorpe Coastguard and Mablethorpe RNLI were involved in rescuing an object seen out at sea - which turned out to be a 2ft helium Teletubby!

The incident happened yesterday (Monday) after the Mablethorpe Coastguard was paged by Humber Coastguard to an object viewed out to sea by National Coastwatch Institution (Mablethorpe).

A Mablethorpe Coastguard said: “On arrival at their station, we located the item and assisted Mablethorpe RNLI Lifeboat to its position.

“On retrieval the object was a 2ft helium balloon in the shape of Laa-Laa from Teletubbies.

“Thankfully no other Teletubbies were lost at sea and Laa-Laa was safely recovered by the lifeboat.

“As always Thanks to the team at Mablethorpe NCI and Mablethorpe RNLI for their work.”

The teams were praised by members of the public for leaping into action, particularly for removing the item from the sea which could have affected wildlife.

• If you see a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.