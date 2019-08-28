COLUMN: Our Lincolnshire 100 Day Challenge for stroke services

We have recently launched an exciting new initiative called the ‘Lincolnshire 100 Day Challenge’ for stroke services in the Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, as Lincolnshire NHS is committed to improving the quality of health and care services, writes Maz Fosh, chief executive of the trust.

You may have heard of 100 day challenges before. They are a structured innovation method that enables change in complex systems to happen quickly. 100 day challenges are intensive periods of action and collaboration that usually involve representatives from health, social care and voluntary organisations. Frontline staff and stakeholders set ambitious goals to develop and test creative solutions in working conditions.

The Lincolnshire 100 Day Challenge for stroke services started on August 9 and will run until January 6, 2020. The challenge involves working collaboratively with the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Lincolnshire County Council, the Stroke Association and patients.

Stroke is a life-threatening medical condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off and is the third most common cause of death in the UK. The prevalence of stroke has been increasing steadily year on year and is expected to rise to 3.1 per cent of the Lincolnshire population by 2020. Therefore we know that improving Lincolnshire stroke services will benefit our communities.

Therapists, dietitians, nurses, social workers and information analysts from across the county, are all working together to make positive changes to improve stroke services for patients in Lincolnshire.

The main aim is to improve stroke patients’ experience of care by being discharged from hospital as quickly as possible to being better supported at home. This will be achieved through creating a seamless experience of care, which reduces duplication and supports patients to have a progressive recovery, where they feel supported at all times. The challenge teams will also be finding ways to work as one team, across organisational boundaries, to learn from each other, problem-solve together and use a single patient assessment process.