COLUMN: ‘The patient always come first’

In October we made some changes to the services Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) operate in Louth and Skegness, as part of new national NHS plans.

The Urgent Care Centres in Louth and Skegness became Urgent Treatment Centres (UTCs).

The NHS is introducing UTCs, to make it easier for patients to know where to go to for urgent treatment or advice, by standardising the services available across the country.

The NHS is changing as the patient always comes first and as outlined in the NHS Long Term Plan the aim is to ensure patients get the treatment they need and to relieve pressure on Accident & Emergency departments.

Louth and Skegness are the first UTCs in Lincolnshire and play a central role in providing urgent treatment to people and will help protect A & E services for those patients who need specialist emergency care. UTCs are a facility you can go to if you need urgent medical attention but it’s not a life-threatening situation. They are staffed by multi-disciplinary teams of doctors, nurses, therapists and other professionals.

Louth and Skegness now offer bookable appointments via NHS111 and treat minor illness and injury in adults and children of all ages and have access to diagnostic facilities.

We are encouraging people to call NHS111 first and an appointment can be booked at a UTC, if appropriate to the patient’s needs. NHS111 is available 24/7 and offers support and guidance, enabling patients to access the right services, at the right time.

Furthermore, a conversation with an NHS111 operator may mean the problem can be dealt with through being given advice, or by visiting a pharmacy. If the patient needs to be seen by a medical professional, the staff at NHS111 can ensure they have access to the right service and can book an appointment. These options should be more convenient and less time consuming for patients.

Patients can still walk into the UTCs in Louth and Skegness; however, people with pre-booked appointments will be seen first, unless there is a clinical priority.

Maz Fosh is Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust