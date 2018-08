A combine harvester was left badly damaged after it caught fire while working on a field in Amber Hill, Boston.

Billinghay and Boston crews attended the call-out at 7.09pm on Tuesday.

The owner was able to put out the fire using two dry powder fire extinguishers.

When the crews arrived, they used two hose reels and two thermal cameras to make sure the fire was completely out.

It was caused by an accumulation of straw on the bearings of the combine harvester, say Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.