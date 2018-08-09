Combine harvester fire spreads across quarter of an acre of standing crop

Firefighters were called to two combine harvester fires yesterday - with one spreading across a quarter of an acre of standing crop.

Crews from Donington and Spalding were called to Wykes Lane, Donington, where the fire had spread, at 2.39pm,

They used three hose reel jets and beaters to extinguish the blaze.

Later at 9.34pm, crews from Donington and Spalding were called to North Drove, Quadring Fen, where another combine harvester was on fire.

There was fire damage to a small quantity of chaff and straw within the engine compartment. Crews used one hose reel to put the fire out.

Also yesterday, a crew from Boston attended alarms sounding in a flat on Maud Street, Boston. However there was no fire and the alarm was caused by cooking fumes.