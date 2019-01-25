Community projects in Boston-area win slice of £115,000 in wind farm funding

A sum of £115,000 has been awarded to community projects in the Boston area and beyond as part of an offshore wind farm scheme.

The grants are the first to be given out through the Triton Knoll Community Fund.

In all, £1.5 million is to be awarded through the fund to communities closest to Triton Knoll’s onshore construction works and infrastructure.

Triton Knoll project director Julian Garnsey said he was delighted to see the range and diversity of projects that were successful in the first round: “I am so pleased to see such important local projects at the heart of this first round of funding awards.

“We always aimed to ensure the fund delivered maximum benefit to our closest neighbouring communities, and that’s exactly what this first round has done.

“A huge ‘congratulations’ to all those successful projects and we look forward to a second bumper round of applications in the next round.”

The fund opened in August of last year.

The first recipients are:

* St Mary’s PCC, Swineshead – £30,000.

* Swineshead Village Hall – £10,000.

* 7th Boston (Swineshead) Scout Group – £6,317.95

* Swineshead Bowls Club Storage container for equipment £3,300.00

* Brothertoft Village Hall £10,000.

* Improving Donington’s Environment for All (IDEA) – £5,940.

* LIVES – £15,000.

Outside of the area: Great Hale Newsletter (£1,200), Anderby Village Hall (£2,081.22), Hogsthorpe Parish Council (£4,310), Hogsthorpe Memorial Recreation and PFA (£19,755), Anderby Rocks (£6,596.49)

Sue Fortune, of Lincolnshire Community Foundation, which administers the fund, said: “The level of interest we received demonstrates that there is definitely a strong local need for this type and level of local grant support, especially where groups find it difficult to access appropriate and flexible support elsewhere.

“It’s been great to see such a range of really impactful projects coming forward during this first round and which can make a real difference right across our local communities. We’re already talking with other groups about the next round of funding, and we’d really like to encourage even more communities to think about how this flexible funding can be best used to support them.”

The next closing date for new applications is May 1.

For information about applying, visit lincolnshirecf.co.uk