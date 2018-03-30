Computer and tech event visits Boston

A computer and tech fair will be opening in Boston for the first time tomorrow (Saturday).

The Boston Computer Fair, will take place at the Peter Paine Performance Centre, on Rosebery Avenue, from 10am-3pm.

The event is organised by a company which holds similar events all over the country every Saturday, and one regular one in Stratford, London.

Organiser Farhan Malik said: “This is the first time we have come to Boston and this is a good event for the community. We have something for children and their families and we have already had a good response from the town.

“A perfect opportunity to spend a Saturday with your family as there is a bit of everything for all members of the family in the Computer Fair.”

Organisers say the event has been organised with ‘Easter weekend deals’ in mind and will feature all kinds of tech goodies, including computers, laptops, phones, components and gadgets.

For more information check the ‘Boston Computer & Tech Fair’ Facebook page.