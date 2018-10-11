Coningsby pensioner was ‘abusive and aggressive’ towards police

A Coningsby pensioner was ‘abusive’ and ‘aggressive’ with police after he was stopped and subsequently arrested for failing to provide a breath test, a court has been told.

David Hall, 71, of Washington Close, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said police received a report that Hall had been drinking in a local pub and had got into his car and they stopped him at 3.45pm on September 17 in High Street.

She said he was ‘clearly drunk’ and was ‘aggressive, obnoxious and abusive and threatening towards the officers’.

She said he tried ‘halfheartedly’ to blow into the testing kit four times, but failed to provide a sample and was arrested, continuing to be abusive towards the officers.

In mitigation, Michael Alexander said that after he was pulled over, Hall thought he should not get out of his car and ‘became more difficult’ when he was taken out of his car and handcuffed.

He said Hall was ‘a law-abiding citizen’ and his perception was that he was being treated less than fairly.

The magistrates said there had been a ‘deliberate refusal’ to comply with the police officer’s request and ordered him to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work for the community and six days of rehabilitation.

He was also banned from driving for 14 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 14 weeks.

He was also ordered to pay £170 in costs and charges.