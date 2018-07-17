Convict escapes HMP North Sea Camp - Public told not to approach

A man has escaped from HMP North Sea Camp and police have warned the public not to approach him.

Stephen Spencer, 34, escaped the prison between 4.45am and 7am today (July 17).

He is described as white, medium build, clean shaven with short cropped dark hair.

He is not believed to have access to transport.

He is originally from Doncaster and has links to Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster. He has no links to the local area.

Members of the public are asked not to approach him, but call 999 and quote Incident 57 of 17 July.