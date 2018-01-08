Could your feline friend have what it takes?

The UK’s leading feline welfare charity Cats Protection is calling on cat owners in the East Midlands to nominate their remarkable moggies for 2018’s prestigious National Cat Awards.

Now in its tenth year, the awards celebrate the difference cats make to owners’ lives by highlighting heart-warming stories of devotion, companionship and courage.

Entries open tomorrow (Tuesday, January 9) and owners have until noon on Friday 9 March to nominate their cat for one of five categories:

• Hero Cat – Cats that save the day

• Most Caring Cat – Cats that positively impact a person’s health or wellbeing

• Furr-ever Friends – Tales of friendship between children and cats

• Outstanding Rescue Cat – Fabulous felines adopted from animal charities

• Purina® Better Together – Celebrating the special bond that has transformed and enriched the lives of both a feline and human

Category winners are then in the running to be named National Cat of the Year, following in the paw-prints of last year’s winner, Genie, a black-and-white cat from Lincoln who was honoured for the incredible support and inspiration she gave to 12-year-old Evie Henderson, who was battling bone cancer.

Evie, who is now on the road to recovery, said: “I missed her every day I was in hospital and my family could tell she missed me. She’s my best friend and is always there when I need her.

“I was so happy to win our category but to win the overall title as well was really amazing, incredible.”

Chizzy Akudolu, from Holby City and Strictly 2017, said: “As a cat owner myself, and having attended last year’s awards, I’ve seen first-hand what a tremendous difference they can make to people’s lives. So get nominating as this is their time to shine.”

A panel of celebrity cat-lovers has the hard job of selecting the deserving category winners as well as honouring this year’s National Cat of the Year.

Sponsored by PURINA® for the seventh year, winners will be presented with a trophy and prizes at a star studded ceremony at the Savoy Hotel in London on Thursday, August 2, 2018.

To nominate your cat visit www.cats.org.uk/national-cat-awards

For further information about the awards email nationalcatawards@cats.org.uk or phone 03000 121212