Councillor steps down after 20 years

A Boston borough councillor and former Mayor has said her decision to step down was ‘not taken lightly’.

Coun Maureen Dennis announced her resignation as the ward councillor for Old Leake and Wrangle, a position she has held since 2003, last week.

She will also be stepping down from Old Leake Parish Council, where she had been a member since 1998.

Mrs Dennis carried out her duties as the Mayor of Boston in 2009-10 and has held the office of Deputy Mayor twice in her tenure on the council.

Most recently, she presented of £21,177.61, raised through years of charity events, cake sales and awareness raising to a team of researchers.

Mrs Dennis told The Standard: “I have had many years where I enjoyed working with the council.

“It’s been a pleasure to do so.”

She said one of her proudest moments was presenting the cheque, when she was invited to an awards ceremony where she was able to meet inspirational children who, despite various illness were working hard to raise money and live their lives.

She also enjoyed working with Princess Diana’s sister and High Sherriff of Lincolnshire Lady Sarah McCorquodale of Stoke Rochford, Grantham, during her mayorship.

Mrs Dennis began her political career after being coerced into it by then councillor George Danby in 1998 – an election which in the end saw her beat her running partner by seven votes.

She was later supported and advised by fellow councillor Frank Pickett.

Mrs Dennis was joined as ward councillor by Barrie Pierpoint, who was elected to the ward in 2015.

A Notice of Vacancy was published on Monday.

A written request must be submitted to the Returning Officer by two registered electors for the principal area for an election to be held.

Once this is received the date for the election will be set.