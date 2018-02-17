Countdown to latest seed swap event

Boston in Bloom is set to present its fourth annual seed swap event in the town.

Seedy Saturday will take place at the White Hart Hotel, on Saturday, February 24, from 11am-3pm.

There will be a chance to swap seed (and knowledge) or make a donation to buy packets of saved seed grown locally. In attendance will be local allotment groups, the South Lincs Horticultural Society, and Boston Seeds.

Special thanks go to sponsors The Coaching Inn Group and the Willoughby Road Allotment Association.

All proceeds will go to the Butterfly Hospice Trust.

Admission is free.