Counting down to celebrity re-match

Tickets are on sale for a charity football match between a Boston-area amateur side and a team of celebrities.

The game is a re-match to a contest played earlier this year which raised £4,125 for Once Upon A Smile, a bereavement charity.

Then it was Leverton SFC, but the team has since moved to Wyberton.

It will take place at Boston United’s ground on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, at 1pm, with Emmerdale’s Danny Miller already confirmed to attend.

To buy tickets, go to the dedicated web page or visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for Wyberton FC.