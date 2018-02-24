Crafts and more for village church funds

A crafts and collectables event with car boot is to be held in Revesby in support of church funds.

It will take place on Sunday, March 4, from 10am–2pm, in the village hall and on the village green.

Tables (inside) are priced at £8, with pitches (outside) at £5. To book a table, call 01507 568847 after 3pm.

It is requested that people do not to arrive at the village green before 8am and food vendors do not attend as profits from refreshments – as well proceeds from table and pitches – will go to St Lawrence Church funds.

The hall will be open from 8am for sellers only.