Crime fiction author set to visit Boston Library

A top crime author is set to visit Boston Library later this month to give a talk about his work and sign copies of his books.

David Mark, known for his DS McAvoy series of crime fiction, will visit the library on March 22, from 6.45-7.45pm.

The former crime reporter for the Yorkshire Post will be talking about what inpires his work.

Library staff created a display of David Mark’s books for a competition run by The Reading Agency to win a visit from him.

Alison Wade, Boston Library manager, said: “I was taken completely by surprise when I received an email to let me know that we had won the competition and will be visited by the author. We are all really excited at what should be a very popular event as David Mark’s books are a big hit in Boston.

“We are always looking for new ways to entice customers to borrow our books and we regularly request promotional materials to add to our displays to make them more attractive.

“One of the conditions of receiving the David Mark promotional materials was to send a photo of the display to Twitter and tag The Reading Agency, Hodder Books and DS McAvoy; the main character in David Mark’s crime novels. I had trouble taking a photo of a full display, as every time I turned my back the books had been borrowed and the display was empty!”

Doors open at 6.30pm. Seats are free but are strictly limited, so booking is essential.

To book a place, drop into the library to speak to staff, call 01522 782010 or email Boston.library@gll.org.